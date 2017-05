July 11 Enlink Midstream Llc :

* EnLink Midstream announces pricing of $500 million of senior notes due 2026

* Pricing of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.850% senior notes due 2026 at a price to public of 99.859% of face value

* Size of offering was increased from previously announced $400 million aggregate principal amount