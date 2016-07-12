July 12 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
* Patterson-UTI Energy amends its bank credit agreement
* Amended its $500 million senior unsecured revolving credit
agreement
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc - amended its $500 million senior
unsecured revolving credit agreement
* When borrowing base is determined based on July 31
balances, co expects borrowing base to be approximately $360
million
* Patterson-UTI - ameded to extend maturity date of $357.9
million in revolving credit commitments of certain lenders from
Sept 27, 2017 to March 27, 2019
* Patterson-UTI Energy - amendment to extend maturity date
of $357.9 million in revolving credit commitments from September
27, 2017 to March 27, 2019
* Patterson-UTI- Amendment so that borrowings will bear
interest until Sept 27, 2017 at either eurodollar rate plus
margin ranging from 2.75 pct to 3.25 pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)