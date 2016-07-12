July 12 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc

* Patterson-UTI Energy amends its bank credit agreement

* Amended its $500 million senior unsecured revolving credit agreement

* When borrowing base is determined based on July 31 balances, co expects borrowing base to be approximately $360 million

* Patterson-UTI - ameded to extend maturity date of $357.9 million in revolving credit commitments of certain lenders from Sept 27, 2017 to March 27, 2019

* Patterson-UTI- Amendment so that borrowings will bear interest until Sept 27, 2017 at either eurodollar rate plus margin ranging from 2.75 pct to 3.25 pct