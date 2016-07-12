July 12 AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
* AMC Theatres to acquire Odeon & UCI Cinemas Group
* Transaction valued at approximately £921 million
* Deal comprised of 75% in cash and 25% in stock
consideration, subject to lock-ups
* Will continue to be headquartered in Leawood, Kansas
* AMC expects to maintain its quarterly dividend
* Deal includes assumption of £407 million of net debt as of
March 31, 2016 to be simultaneously refinanced at closing
* AMC also is currently in a process to acquire us-based
theatre exhibitor Carmike Cinemas
* AMC Entertainment says in connection with transaction,
company will make adjustments to conform Odeon & UCI financial
statements to US GAAP
* Adam Aron will continue to serve as CEO and president, and
Craig Ramsey will continue to serve as CFO
* Odeon & UCI transaction does not impact AMC's ability to
complete Carmike transaction
* Transaction is conditional upon antitrust clearance by
European Commission
* Combination of AMC and Odeon & UCI will result in AMC's
operation of 627 theatres, more than 7,600 screens in 8
countries
* Says transaction has been approved by both board of
directors of amc and shareholder of Odeon & UCI
* Transaction has fully committed debt financing in place
arranged by Citigroup Global Markets Inc
* To acquire largest theatre exhibitor in Europe,
London-based Odeon & UCI cinemas group, from private equity firm
Terra Firma
