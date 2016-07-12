July 12 Xplore Technologies Corp

* Xplore Technologies announces preliminary fiscal first quarter results, expects fiscal 2017 revenue of $85 to $95 million

* Experienced slower orders in Q1 and expect to report revenue of about $16 million for June quarter

* Had a telecommunications customer delay shipment of a significant Q1 order & experienced delays in orders due to Brexit & related global economic uncertainty

* Q1 operating exp seen declining more than $900 thousand sequentially, to about $6.8 million, reflecting headcount reductions & savings initiated at start of Q1