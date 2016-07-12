July 12 Xplore Technologies Corp
* Xplore Technologies announces preliminary fiscal first
quarter results, expects fiscal 2017 revenue of $85 to $95
million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $85 million to $95 million
* Experienced slower orders in Q1 and expect to report
revenue of about $16 million for June quarter
* Had a telecommunications customer delay shipment of a
significant Q1 order & experienced delays in orders due to
Brexit & related global economic uncertainty
* Q1 operating exp seen declining more than $900 thousand
sequentially, to about $6.8 million, reflecting headcount
reductions & savings initiated at start of Q1
