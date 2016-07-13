July 13 Conagra Foods

* Files form 10 registration statement for planned spin-off, announces key Lamb Weston leadership positions

* Separation remains on track for fall 2016

* Tim McLevish to become executive chairman and Tom Werner to become ceo of Lamb Weston

* Conagra foods inc says additionally, Thomas p. Werner, currently president of commercial foods at conagra foods, will become ceo of lamb weston

* Thomas p. Werner will serve as a director on lamb weston board