July 13 Commerce Bancshares Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.70

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.68 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $171.8 million versus $163.7 million

* Q2 total revenue $288.4 million versus $277.9 million