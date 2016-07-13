BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Kuwait Q1 net profit falls
* Q1 net profit 795,000 dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
July 13 Federal Realty Investment Trust
* Federal Realty Investment Trust welcomes Dan Guglielmone as executive vice president, chief financial officer & treasurer
* Appointment effective August 15, 2016
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO