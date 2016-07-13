BRIEF-Commercial Bank of Kuwait Q1 net profit falls
* Q1 net profit 795,000 dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
July 13 Legg Mason Inc
* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for June 2016
* Reported preliminary assets under management of $741.9 billion as of June 30, 2016.
* Month's AUM included long-term inflows of $0.6 billion, driven by fixed income inflows of approximately $2.0 billion
* June month's AUM included a positive foreign exchange impact of approximately $3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Q1 NET PROFIT 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO