July 13 Legg Mason Inc

* Legg Mason reports assets under management and flows for June 2016

* Reported preliminary assets under management of $741.9 billion as of June 30, 2016.

* Month's AUM included long-term inflows of $0.6 billion, driven by fixed income inflows of approximately $2.0 billion

* June month's AUM included a positive foreign exchange impact of approximately $3 billion