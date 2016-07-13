July 13 America First Multifamily Investors LP

* Announces the sale of the Arboretum

* Says deal for $30.2 million

* Atax will realize a gross gain of approximately $12.4 million, before direct and indirect expenses to be recognized, in Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)