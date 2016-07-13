BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
Facility has a tenure of 3 years
July 13 America First Multifamily Investors LP
* Announces the sale of the Arboretum
* Says deal for $30.2 million
Says deal for $30.2 million

Atax will realize a gross gain of approximately $12.4 million, before direct and indirect expenses to be recognized, in Q2 2016
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.