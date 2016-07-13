July 13 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group reports June traffic

* June total passenger load factor was 84.9 percent, down 0.5 percentage points versus June 2015

* June total revenue passenger miles (RPMS) were 20.9 billion, up 2.2 percent versus June 2015

* Continues to expect its Q2 pretax margin excluding special items to be between 14 and 16 percent

* Expects Q2 2016 consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM) to be down about 6 to 7 percent year-over-year

* Says June total available seat miles 24.59 billion versus 23.92 billion