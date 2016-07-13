BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
July 13 Agrofresh Solutions Inc
* Agrofresh signs strategic global distribution agreement with Botanocap
* Botanocap products will be marketed globally by Agrofresh
* Says company will also explore opportunities in Australia, New Zealand and Asia
* Sales are expected to begin in as soon as one to two years
* Additional planned registrations will be sought to allow broad commercialization, with initial focus on markets in Usa,Latin America,Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
