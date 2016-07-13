BRIEF-Aspen Group says secured $80 million finance facility
* Facility has a tenure of 3 years
July 13 VSB Bancorp Inc
* VSB Bancorp Inc. Second quarter 2016 results of operations
* Q2 earnings per share $0.32
DUBAI, May 17 Stock markets in the Gulf may fall in shrinking trading volumes on Wednesday after crude oil prices fell back and global equity markets slipped.