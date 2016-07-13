BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
July 13 Diamondback Energy Inc
* Diamondback Energy announces pricing of common stock offering
* Total gross proceeds of offering will be approximately $491 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.