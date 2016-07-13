BRIEF-Moody's say Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
* Australian bank performance steady, but latent risks rising in household sector
July 13 H2o Innovation Inc
* H2o innovation enters us operation and maintenance market with the acquisition of utility partners and concurrent private placement of $20 m
* Will acquire utility partners, llc for purchase price is us$17.0 million
* Announces that it has entered into a binding agreement pursuant to which h2o innovation will acquire utility partners, llc
* H2o innovation inc says expects acquisition to be accretive to earnings and cash flow from day one
* H2o innovation inc says h2o innovation intends to finance acquisition with an equity financing
* H2o innovation inc says equity financing, by way of a bought deal private placement, for an amount of approximately $18.4 million
* Will complete non-brokered private placement with insiders in amount of $1.6 million,additional $10 million long-term secured credit facility Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
