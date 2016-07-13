US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow end session flat, tech boosts Nasdaq
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
July 13 Accenture Plc
* Accenture appoints nancy mckinstry to board of directors
* With new appointment, accenture's board now comprises 13 directors, 12 of whom are external and independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Dow down 0.01 pct, S&P down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct (Updates to close, adds commentary)
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq up 0.17 pct (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline)