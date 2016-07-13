PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 13 Yum Brands Inc :
* Reports second-quarter GAAP operating profit growth of 32%; delivered core operating profit growth of 7%; raises full-year core operating profit growth guidance to at least 14%
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.81
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Raises full-year core operating profit growth guidance to at least 14%
* On track to finalize China separation with targeted completion date around October 31, 2016
* Foreign currency translation negatively impacted operating profit by $16 million
* Yum Brands Inc qtrly total revenue $3,008 million versus $3,105 million
* Yum Brands Inc qtrly total revenue from China division $1,588 million versus $1,636 million
* To raise full-year core operating profit growth forecast to at least 14% from 12% previously
* To raise full-year core operating profit growth forecast given strong first-half results and current trends in China
* "Outside of China, challenging industry conditions in U.S. contributed to soft sales results"
* Q2 worldwide system sales grew 3 percent
* Outside China, three brand divisions in "on track to deliver against their full-year core operating profit growth targets"
* "China division is off to a good start in Q3 for both KFC and Pizza Hut casual dining"
* Q2 earnings per share $0.75 excluding items
* "Plan to return a significant amount of capital to shareholders both prior to and after spin"
* Q2 revenue view $3.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.