UPDATE 1-Shanghai Pharma says may submit rival bid for Germany's Stada
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
July 13 Manning & Napier Inc
* Manning & napier, inc. Announces the resignation of james mikolaichik, cfo
* Manning & napier, inc. Announces the resignation of james mikolaichik, cfo
* Mikolaichik has decided to accept an opportunity outside asset management industry
* Mikolaichik will continue in his position while working closely with management and board to implement an appropriate transition process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bain and Cinven have bid 5.3 bln euros ($5.9 bln) for Stada
* For 4 months to feb 28, distribution per share of 23.51 cents