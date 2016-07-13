PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 13 Aptargroup Inc :
* Aptargroup declares quarterly dividend; CEO Stephen Hagge to retire at end of the year
* President and ceo stephen hagge has informed board of directors that he plans to retire at end of year
* Hagge intends to continue to serve as a director of Aptargroup
* Board is conducting a formal evaluation of internal and external candidates before naming a successor
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.