PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 13 Ashland Inc
* Ashland Inc. Announces pricing of senior notes offering by valvoline finco two llc
* Pricing of an offering by valvoline finco two llc of $375 million aggregate principal amount of 5.5% senior notes due 2024
* Valvoline Finco intends to transfer net proceeds of offering to Ashland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LEA COUNTY, N.M., May 17 As oilfield workers for Lilis Energy Inc threaded together drill pipes one recent morning in the Permian Basin, a bulldozer cleared sagebrush to make way for the company's fifth well since January.