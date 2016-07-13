July 13 Silver Standard Resources Inc

* Provides Q2 2016 production results

* Marigold mine produced 47,195 ounces of gold in Q2 of 2016

* Says gold production on track to meet guidance at marigold

* Says seabee is on track to meet upper end of annual production guidance as disclosed by claude resources

* Total material mined is expected to further increase in Q3 as additional haul trucks ramp up to full capacity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: