July 13 Delhaize Group Sa

* Delhaize group and Ahold reach agreements with buyers to divest 86 U.S. stores, subject to FTC merger clearance

* It and Ahold reached agreements with buyers to divest 86 stores in number of locations in which co' U.S. Subsidiaries both operate

* The companies continue to expect to complete merger before end of July

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: )