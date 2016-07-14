July 14 WNS (Holdings) Ltd :

* WNS announces fiscal 2017 first quarter earnings, revises full year guidance

* Q1 revenue $148 million versus I/B/E/S view $135.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $541 million to $569 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per ads of $0.23

* Qtrly non-GAAP revenue less repair payments of $140.8 million, up 11.3%

* Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per ADS of $0.45

* Expects 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per ads to be in range of $1.78 to $1.89

* Updated forecast for fiscal 2017 based on current visibility levels and exchange rates

* Revised guidance for 2017 reflects growth in revenue less repair payments of 2% to 7%, or 8% to 14% on a constant currency

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $135.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44, revenue view $135.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $1.93, revenue view $568.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S