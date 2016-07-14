July 14 Clubcorp Holdings Inc

* Clubcorp reports strong second quarter results, announces promotion of Mark Burnett to president and announces deal to manage a new business club atop of one world trade center in new york city

* Q2 revenue $269 million versus I/B/E/S view $273.6 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $1.085 billion to $1.105 billion

* Q2 net income was $5.8 million, up $6.0 million

* Qtrly same store clubs revenue was up $3.0 million, up 1.2% to $253.7 million

* For fiscal year 2016, company reiterates that it anticipates adjusted ebitda in range of $242 million to $252 million