* Thescore reports f2016 Q3 results
* Posted quarterly revenue of $6.1 million compared to $3.2
million in same period previous year
* Thescore inc qtrly advertising revenue grew to $6.1
million from $3.0 million, an increase of 105%
* Thescore inc says users of thescore's mobile applications
were 4.3 million average monthly active users in Q3, an increase
of 5% over same period in f2015
* Thescore inc says average monthly user sessions of
Thescore's mobile applications reached 358 million in Q3, up by
27% compared to same period in f2015
* Thescore inc ceo says "we believe emergence of chatbots
has potential to be transformative in way people consume content
on their mobile devices"
