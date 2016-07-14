July 14 Antero Resources Corp
* Antero Resources announces second quarter 2016 operations
update
* Antero Resources Corp quarterly average net daily gas
equivalent production was 1,762 mmcfe/d a 19 percent increase
over prior year quarter
* Average net daily liquids production was 75,041 bbl/d, a
63 percent increase over prior year
* Initiating second half 2016 net marketing expense guidance
of $0.10 to $0.15 per mcfe
* Currently on track to achieve net marketing expense
guidance for year of $0.15 to $0.20 per mcfe
* Total liquids production for Q2 of 2016 represents an
organic production growth rate of 63 percent
