July 14 Newstar Financial Inc

* Newstar Announces Retirement Of Peter Schmidt Fellner, chief investment officer

* Newstar's current chief credit officer, dan mccready, will succeed schmidt-fellner as chief investment officer

* Schmidt-Fellner, who was a founding member of the company, will remain involved with co as an external advisor

* Co's board of directors will be reduced in size by one to seven members