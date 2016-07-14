BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust announces strategic plan for 2 anchor tenant store closures
May 12 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :
July 14 Newstar Financial Inc
* Newstar Announces Retirement Of Peter Schmidt Fellner, chief investment officer
* Newstar's current chief credit officer, dan mccready, will succeed schmidt-fellner as chief investment officer
* Schmidt-Fellner, who was a founding member of the company, will remain involved with co as an external advisor
* Co's board of directors will be reduced in size by one to seven members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.