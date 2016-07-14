July 14 Colabor Group Inc
* Colabor Group reports results for the second quarter of
2016
* Consolidated sales were $364.8 million for 84-day period
ended June 11, 2016, up from $366.6 million
* Colabor Group Inc quarterly earnings per share $0.11
* Once recap process is completed,
total-net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio for last 12 months to
decrease from 6.7 to about 5.1x on pro forma basis
* Agreement will also have advantage of reducing interest
expenses by about $3 million per year
