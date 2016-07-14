July 14 Nightingale Informatix Corp
* Nightingale announces the sale of its canadian assets
* Nightingale informatix corp says deal valued at $14
million
* Sale represents a sale of substantially all of company's
canadian assets
* Company will retain ownership of its v10 (nexia) software
technology and rights to use its clearinghouse technology
* Significant portion of asset sale proceeds will be used to
repay co's secured debt which totals about $10.4 million
