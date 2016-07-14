Ghana's 91-day bill yield falls to 13.4700 pct
ACCRA, May 12 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its weekly 91-day bill fell to 13.4700 percent at an auction on Friday, from 14.2141 percent at the last sale on May 5.
July 14 First Republic Bank :
* First Republic reports strong second quarter 2016 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.97
* Q2 revenue rose 17.5 percent to $535.1 million
* First Republic Bank says common equity Tier 1 ratio for the quarter ended was 10.74%
* First Republic Bank says qtrly net interest margin was 3.21%, compared to 3.20% for prior quarter
* Net interest income was $441.6 million for quarter, up 17.7% compared to last year's Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazilian wind and hydropower company Omega Geração SA and shareholders registered for an initial public offering (IPO) with securities regulator CVM, the company said in a securities filing on Friday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa and Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)