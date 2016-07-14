July 14 First Republic Bank :

* First Republic reports strong second quarter 2016 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.97

* Q2 revenue rose 17.5 percent to $535.1 million

* First Republic Bank says common equity Tier 1 ratio for the quarter ended was 10.74%

* First Republic Bank says qtrly net interest margin was 3.21%, compared to 3.20% for prior quarter

* Net interest income was $441.6 million for quarter, up 17.7% compared to last year's Q2