July 14 Great Panther Silver Ltd
* Great Panther Silver reports second quarter 2016
production results
* Qtrly consolidated metal production decreased 5% to
1,037,728 silver equivalent ounces
* Qtrly silver production decreased 17% to 536,726 silver
ounces
* Production in Q2 of 2016 was consistent with annual
guidance of 4.0 - 4.2 million ag eq oz
* Qtrly gold production increased 13%, to 6,010 gold ounces
* Completing evaluation of Coricancha mine in Peru,
continues to review acquisition opportunities in Americas on
regular basis
* Production from San Ignacio mine is expected to gradually
increase through balance of 2016
