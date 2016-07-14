BRIEF-Ginsms qtrly loss per share $0.003
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
July 14 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd :
* Tsakos Energy Navigation extends share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Ginsms announces financial results for the three months ended march 31, 2017
* Money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures to lowest since November(CFTC) (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds CFTC data)