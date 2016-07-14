July 14 DiamondRock Hospitality Co :

* DiamondRock completes sale of Hilton Garden Inn Chelsea / New York City and provides update on recent dispositions

* Now expects to end year with a projected cash balance in excess of $200 million

* Says completed sale of 821-room Hilton Minneapolis for total consideration of approximately $143 million

* DiamondRock Hospitality Co says company now expects to end year with a projected cash balance in excess of $200 million

* Full year 2016 adjusted EBITDA to reduce by about $12.2 million

* Sales of Hilton Garden Inn Chelsea / New York City and Hilton Minneapolis will reduce 2016 adjusted ffo by $9.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)