July 14 Harsco Corp -
* Harsco provides preliminary second quarter operating
results
* Excluding item, Harsco expects adjusted operating income
of $41 million for Q2
* Majority of equipment deliveries and related revenue
recognition under these contracts are expected in 2017 through
2020
* Previous guidance for Q2 of 2016 included adjusted
operating income of $22 million to $27 million
* Company noted that positive expected underlying results
can be largely attributed to its metals & minerals segment
* Company concluded it will have a loss on its contracts
with sbb in Q2
* Current expectation is that overall outlook for operating
income has improved by approximately $20 million from its last
update provided in May
* Harsco corp says 2016 guidance range above for operating
income translates to a range of $32 million and $52 million on a
U.S. GAAP basis
* Majority of equipment deliveries and related revenue
recognition under contracts with sbb are expected in 2017
through 2020
* For 2016 expects adjusted operating income, excluding loss
provision for contracts in Q2, will exceed previous guidance
range of $80 million to $100 million
* Harsco Corp sees EBITDA minus capex margin in m&m segment
will roughly double in 2016 compared to periods prior to launch
of Project Orion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $367.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $0.28, revenue view $1.46
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
