BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
July 14 Golden Queen Mining Co Ltd
* Golden Queen announces C$13 million bought deal financing
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for partial repayment of company's loans that are due in December 2016
* Says offering comprises 8.97 million units of company at price of C$1.45 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment