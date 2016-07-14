July 14 Crius Energy Trust

* Crius announces 2% distribution increase and confirms third quarter 2016 distributions

* Distributions on units for months of July 2016, August 2016 and September 2016 will be paid at a rate of $0.0619 per unit

* Approved a 2% increase to distributions paid on units of trust representing an annualized increase of $0.0146 per unit Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)