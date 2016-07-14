BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
July 14 Clearfield Inc:
* Clearfield appoints Roger Harding, former senior executive at Alcatel-Lucent, to board of directors
* Clearfield Inc - with appointment of Harding, Clearfield's board now consists of five independent directors and one inside director
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment