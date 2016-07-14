BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
July 14 Monsanto :
* Monsanto acknowledges revised proposal from bayer
* Board of directors of Monsanto will review proposal, in consultation with its financial and legal advisors
* Monsanto Co says Morgan Stanley & Co and Ducera Partners are acting as financial advisors
* "Monsanto will have no further comment until its board of directors has completed its review" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment