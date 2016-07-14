BRIEF-Exide Technologies announces financing transactions
* Exide Technologies says it has entered into a series of financing transactions that will generate more than $200 million of new capital
July 14 Finish Line Inc
* Finish line declares quarterly cash dividend, board authorizes new share repurchase plan
* Finish Line Inc says board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share
* Board also authorized a new five million share repurchase plan
* New plan will commence upon completion of current plan which has approximately 600,000 shares remaining
* Kimbell Royalty partners files form 10-Q, announces final first quarter 2017 financial and operating results and provides update on potential full-cost ceiling test impairment