BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe)
July 14 Regions Financial Corp:
* Regions Financial Corporation announces $640 million common stock repurchase program and declares quarterly common and preferred stock dividends
* Authority granted under repurchase program expires on June 30, 2017
* Files for offering of up to $100.0 million of common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing