BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Sportscene Group Inc:
* Results for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2016 - La Cage's repositioning continues to have a beneficial effect on the network's sales
* Q3 loss per share C$0.08
* Qtrly revenues $19.9 million versus $21.7 million
* All figures in C$
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing