BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Golden Arrow Resources Corp:
* Golden Arrow increases private placement to $6.8 mln
* Increased non-brokered private placement from 8.3 million units to 9 million units at a price of $0.75 per unit
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing