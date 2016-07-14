BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $100 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage:
July 14 Essar Steel Algoma Inc
* Consortium agreement terminated; term lenders intend to proceed independently
* Received notice from term lenders that consortium agreement between kps capital partners lp and certain term lenders has been terminated
* Term lenders have indicated they remain committed to going-concern outcome for algoma and all of its stakeholders
* Seeking an adjournment of motion for approval of asset purchase agreement
* Contrafect Corp files for mixed shelf offering of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ptEPvU) Further company coverage: