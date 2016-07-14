July 14 Great Basin Scientific Inc :

* Great basin announces preliminary Q2 2016 revenue and customer acquisition results

* For Q2 of 2016, revenue was $728,957, an increase of 38.7% over Q2 of 2015

* Great basin scientific inc says installed customer base is 260 as of June 30, 2016, an increase of 126.1% over q2 of last year

* Says raising guidance for customer acquisition for both 2016 and 2017.

* "expect to see our revenue growth trajectory increase over coming months, particularly in second half of 2017"