July 14 Revance Therapeutics Inc :

* Revance Announces Completion Of Pre-Phase 3 meeting with FDA for rt002 injectable to treat glabellar lines

* Company plans to initiate global phase 3 program in second half of 2016

* Co's phase 3 program will include two placebo-controlled pivotal studies conducted at multiple sites in US and Canada