BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Revance Therapeutics Inc :
* Revance Announces Completion Of Pre-Phase 3 meeting with FDA for rt002 injectable to treat glabellar lines
* Company plans to initiate global phase 3 program in second half of 2016
* Co's phase 3 program will include two placebo-controlled pivotal studies conducted at multiple sites in US and Canada
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing