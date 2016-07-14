BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Ring Energy Inc
* Ring energy, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 operations update
* June 2016 average net daily production was approximately 2,290 boes, as compared to daily production of 2,475 boes
* Ring energy inc qtrly net production was about 191,000 boes (barrel of oil equivalent), as compared to net production of 177,650 boes last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: