July 14 Ring Energy Inc

* Ring energy, inc. Announces second quarter 2016 operations update

* June 2016 average net daily production was approximately 2,290 boes, as compared to daily production of 2,475 boes

* Ring energy inc qtrly net production was about 191,000 boes (barrel of oil equivalent), as compared to net production of 177,650 boes last year