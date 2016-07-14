BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Iteris Inc
* Iteris reports preliminary revenue results that exceed analyst expectations with record first quarter revenue across all business segments
* Sees q1 2017 revenue $23.5 million to $24.5 million
* Says for q1 of fiscal 2017, ended june 30, 2016, iteris expects total revenue to be in range of $23.5 to $24.5 million
* Says also expects to report improved operating income for first quarter
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing