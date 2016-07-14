BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Cinedigm Corp :
* Cinedigm announces fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $23.2 million
* Cinedigm corp says is on track to achieve in excess of $10 million in cost savings that were initiated in fiscal 2016
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing