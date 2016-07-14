July 14 Cinedigm Corp :

* Cinedigm announces fourth quarter fiscal 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $23.2 million

Cinedigm corp says is on track to achieve in excess of $10 million in cost savings that were initiated in fiscal 2016