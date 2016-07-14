BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc :
* Ultragenyx announces positive topline data from phase 3 study of recombinant human beta-glucuronidase in mucopolysaccharidosis type 7
* Study met its primary endpoint of reducing urinary gag excretion after 24 weeks of treatment
* Based on data, co plans to meet with FDA, EMA this year to discuss plans to submit regulatory filings in first half of 2017
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing