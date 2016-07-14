BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 Danaher Corp
* Danaher announces appointment of Robert J. Hugin to danaher board
* Board also appointed hugin to compensation committee of Danaher's board
* Hugin serves as executive chairman of board of directors of Celgene Corporation
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing