BRIEF-Dundee Corp acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc
* Dundee Corporation acquires further interest in Diagnos Inc.
July 14 ConAgra Foods Inc :
* ConAgra Foods names David Marberger chief financial officer
* Says David Marberger appointed CFO
* Marberger will succeed John Gehring
* Gehring will remain with company until end of September to assist with Marberger's transition
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100.0 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pGYfZe) Further company coverage: